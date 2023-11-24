Role change for Adam Mawardi at the Telegraph
The Telegraph has appointed Adam Mawardi as business reporter, covering professional services.
His role includes reporting on the legal, insurance and accountancy sectors. Adam was previously business night reporter at the Telegraph and can be found tweeting @adambmawardi.
Recent news related to The Daily Telegraph
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Adam Mawardi
-
The Daily Telegraph
406 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story