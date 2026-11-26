Role change for Daniel Bird at Reach plc
Reach plc has appointed Daniel Bird as night content editor, working across Mirror US, Express US and Irish Star.
Daniel, previously assistant showbiz editor at the Daily Mirror, will mainly cover US and World News, as well as US-based celebrity content and the royal family.
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