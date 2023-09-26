Role change for Dominic Penna at the Telegraph
The Telegraph has appointed Dominic Penna as a political correspondent.
Dominic was previously a political reporter for the Telegraph and will continue to write and edit The Telegraph Politics Newsletter in his new role.
