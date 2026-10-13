Role change for Gary Stewart at Liverpool Echo
Liverpool Echo has appointed Gary Stewart as executive editor, looking after weekend content and strategy, as well as managing staff training. He also deputises for editor-in-chief Steve Graves in his absence, along with senior colleagues on the newsdesk.
Gary previously served as weekend editor on the Reach plc regional title.
Recent news related to Liverpool Echo
Recent news related to Gary Stewart or Steve Graves
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Gary Stewart
-
Steve Graves
-
Liverpool Echo
48 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story