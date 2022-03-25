 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Role change for Kelsey Hayes at POLITICO Europe

POLITICO
By Amy Wilson
3 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

POLITICO Europe has appointed Kelsey Hayes as assistant technology editor, based in London. Kelsey will be working on policy-driven news involving technology and competition policy, covering EU and national regulation, antitrust, platforms/social media, disinformation, gig economy, fintech, cybersecurity, AI, data and privacy. Kelsey was previously assistant policy editor at the title, working in Brussels and the UK. She can be found tweeting @kelseylh.

Kelsey Hayes POLITICO Europe

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Kelsey Hayes
  • POLITICO Europe
    41 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login