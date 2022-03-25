Role change for Kelsey Hayes at POLITICO Europe
POLITICO Europe has appointed Kelsey Hayes as assistant technology editor, based in London. Kelsey will be working on policy-driven news involving technology and competition policy, covering EU and national regulation, antitrust, platforms/social media, disinformation, gig economy, fintech, cybersecurity, AI, data and privacy. Kelsey was previously assistant policy editor at the title, working in Brussels and the UK. She can be found tweeting @kelseylh.
