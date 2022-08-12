 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Role change for Sam Lister at the Daily Express

Daily Express
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
9 hours ago
Daily Express has appointed Sam Lister as political editor and head of politics at Express.co.uk. Sam will be in charge of integrating the political print and digital operations and will oversee the political content.

Sam previously served as deputy political editor at the Daily Express.

Daily Express Express.co.uk Sam Lister

