Role change for Sam Lister at the Daily Express
Daily Express has appointed Sam Lister as political editor and head of politics at Express.co.uk. Sam will be in charge of integrating the political print and digital operations and will oversee the political content.
Sam previously served as deputy political editor at the Daily Express.
