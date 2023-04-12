Role change for Susan Devaney at Refinery29
Refinery29 UK has promoted Susan Devaney from acting managing editor to lifestyle director. In this role, she will oversee lifestyle areas which will include health, work and money, sex and relationships and money diaries.
