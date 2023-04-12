 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Role change for Susan Devaney at Refinery29

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Refinery29 UK has promoted Susan Devaney from acting managing editor to lifestyle director. In this role, she will oversee lifestyle areas which will include health, work and money, sex and relationships and money diaries.

Refinery29 (UK) Susan Devaney

