 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

RTÉ News confirms Agriculture & Consumer Affairs Correspondent

RTE News
By Anna-Maria Pineiro
17 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

RTÉ News has appointed Joe Mag Raollaigh as agriculture and consumer affairs correspondent. Currently the editor of RTÉ’s flagship political programme The Week in Politics, Joe has worked with RTÉ News across radio, television and online since 2008.

Joe will be commencing his role in February and will work out of RTÉ’s Western Regional Studios in Galway. He will report in both English and Irish, contributing to RTÉ News’ digital, television and radio output, including Nuacht RTÉ & Nuacht TG4.

Joe Mag Raollaigh RTÉ News The Week in Politics

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Joe Mag Raollaigh
  • Nuacht
    1 contacts
  • RTÉ News
    93 contacts
  • RTÉ Raidió Na Gaeltachta (Nuacht)
    7 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login