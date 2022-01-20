RTÉ News confirms Agriculture & Consumer Affairs Correspondent

RTÉ News has appointed Joe Mag Raollaigh as agriculture and consumer affairs correspondent. Currently the editor of RTÉ’s flagship political programme The Week in Politics, Joe has worked with RTÉ News across radio, television and online since 2008.

Joe will be commencing his role in February and will work out of RTÉ’s Western Regional Studios in Galway. He will report in both English and Irish, contributing to RTÉ News’ digital, television and radio output, including Nuacht RTÉ & Nuacht TG4.