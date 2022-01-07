Ruth Gaukrodger selected as fitness editor at Future Plc
Future Plc has appointed Ruth Gaukrodger as fitness editor.
Ruth will be working across the company’s portfolio, commissioning and editing content for different publications, including Coach and Fit&Well. She is interested in hearing about workout regimes, innovative fitness tech and expert-led studies.
