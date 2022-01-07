 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Ruth Gaukrodger selected as fitness editor at Future Plc

Future
By Andrew Strutt
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Future Plc has appointed Ruth Gaukrodger as fitness editor.

Ruth will be working across the company’s portfolio, commissioning and editing content for different publications, including Coach and Fit&Well. She is interested in hearing about workout regimes, innovative fitness tech and expert-led studies.

Coach Fit&Well Future Plc Ruth Gaukrodger

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Ruth Gaukrodger
  • Coach
    3 contacts
  • FitandWell
    8 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login