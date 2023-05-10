 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Sabrina Barr named deputy TV editor at Metro

Metro.co.uk
By Martina Losi
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Metro has appointed Sabrina Barr as deputy TV editor to oversee television content across digital and print. Sabrina previously served as assistant TV editor at Metro.co.uk. She joined the DMG Media national newspaper website as a TV reporter in 2020 and can be found tweeting @fabsab5.

DMG Media Metro Metro.co.uk Sabrina Barr

