Sabrina Barr named deputy TV editor at Metro
Metro has appointed Sabrina Barr as deputy TV editor to oversee television content across digital and print. Sabrina previously served as assistant TV editor at Metro.co.uk. She joined the DMG Media national newspaper website as a TV reporter in 2020 and can be found tweeting @fabsab5.
