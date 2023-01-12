Sam Ashworth-Hayes recruited to the Telegraph
Telegraph Media Group has appointed Sam Ashworth-Hayes as assistant comment editor.
Sam joined on 9 January and was previously a freelance journalist writing for The Spectator, CapX, The Critic and the Telegraph. He can be found tweeting @SAshworthHayes.
