News / National and Regional Press

Venus Wong takes up freelance editor role at the Telegraph

By Andrew Strutt
2 days ago
The Telegraph has hired Venus Wong as a freelance editor for the travel team.

Venus will be helping with the editing and production of hotel reviews, and working two days a week. She is interested in hearing travel news, especially in relation to hotels. Venus is also still open to freelance commissions covering travel, lifestyle and beauty stories, especially with an affiliate and shopping angle.

