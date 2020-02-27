 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Sam Hancock goes freelance

By Shereen Nassuna
13 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Square Mile

Sam Hancock is available for freelance commissions. He previously served as a junior features writer at Square Mile and prior to that as a writer and sub-editor at The Independent.

Sam writes long reads, features, culture pieces and news stories for titles including The Independent, VICE and Men’s Fitness. His main focus is on mental health, human interest stories, real life features, culture – specifically TV and popular culture, opinion pieces, politics and health.

He can be contacted at samuel-h@hotmail.co.uk and tweets @SamHancock95.

 

Sam Hancock