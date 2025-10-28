Sam Walker joins MoneyWeek
MoneyWeek has appointed Sam Walker as an online writer. Sam will be covering topics such as pensions, inheritance tax, ISAs, investing, property, economy, crypto and premium bonds.
Sam previously served as a consumer reporter for The Sun.
