Sam Walker joins MoneyWeek

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
13 hours ago
MoneyWeek has appointed Sam Walker as an online writer. Sam will be covering topics such as pensions, inheritance tax, ISAs, investing, property, economy, crypto and premium bonds.

Sam previously served as a consumer reporter for The Sun.

