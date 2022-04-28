Sarah Hewson to join TalkTV as royal editor
TalkTV has appointed Sarah Hewson as royal editor. Sarah will be a regular commentator on stories regarding the Royal family on the station’s flagship evening news and current affairs programme, The News Desk. Sarah previously worked at Sky News for 20 years in various roles including presenting the breakfast and News at Ten programmes.
Recent news related to TalkTV
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Sarah Hewson
-
TalkTV
15 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story