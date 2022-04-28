 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Sarah Hewson to join TalkTV as royal editor

TalkTV
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

TalkTV has appointed Sarah Hewson as royal editor. Sarah will be a regular commentator on stories regarding the Royal family on the station’s flagship evening news and current affairs programme, The News Desk. Sarah previously worked at Sky News for 20 years in various roles including presenting the breakfast and News at Ten programmes.

Sarah Hewson TalkTV

