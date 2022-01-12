 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Sarah McFarlane re-joins Thomson Reuters

Reuters
By Siergiej Miloczkin
17 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Thomson Reuters has appointed Sarah McFarlane as a chief energy transition correspondent, moving from The Wall Street Journal, where she was a senior energy reporter. Prior to that, Sarah served as a journalist at Thomson Reuters and as a journalist at Dow Jones Newswire.

