Sarah McFarlane re-joins Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters has appointed Sarah McFarlane as a chief energy transition correspondent, moving from The Wall Street Journal, where she was a senior energy reporter. Prior to that, Sarah served as a journalist at Thomson Reuters and as a journalist at Dow Jones Newswire.
