Saskia Kemsley joins Evening Standard
Evening Standard has appointed Saskia Kemsley as a SEO shopping writer, digital features. She covers shopping trends, fashion and beauty products, furniture and home accessories. Saskia has joined Evening Standard from 8hwe communications agency.
