News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Saskia Kemsley joins Evening Standard

evening standard
By Siergiej Miloczkin
21 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Evening Standard has appointed Saskia Kemsley as a SEO shopping writer, digital features. She covers shopping trends, fashion and beauty products, furniture and home accessories. Saskia has joined Evening Standard from 8hwe communications agency.

Evening Standard Saskia Kemsley

