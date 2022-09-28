 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Saskia Lumley joins Sky News from GB News

Sky News
By Amy Wilson
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Sky News has appointed Saskia Lumley as digital video producer. Saskia creates short and long form video content for Sky News’ digital platforms, with a focus on documentaries and video explainers. She was previously senior producer (news) at GB News and prior to that worked as video content producer for LBC.

Saskia Lumley Sky News

