Saskia Lumley joins Sky News from GB News
Sky News has appointed Saskia Lumley as digital video producer. Saskia creates short and long form video content for Sky News’ digital platforms, with a focus on documentaries and video explainers. She was previously senior producer (news) at GB News and prior to that worked as video content producer for LBC.
