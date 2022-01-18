Sawdah Bhaimiya steps up to junior strategy reporter at Business Insider UK
Business Insider UK has appointed Sawdah Bhaimiya as junior strategy reporter.
Sawdah will be covering business strategy, careers and the workplace and was previously a strategy fellow on the title. She can be found tweeting @sawdahbhaimiya.
