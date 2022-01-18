 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Sawdah Bhaimiya steps up to junior strategy reporter at Business Insider UK

Business Insider 2
By Andrew Strutt
14 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Business Insider UK has appointed Sawdah Bhaimiya as junior strategy reporter.

Sawdah will be covering business strategy, careers and the workplace and was previously a strategy fellow on the title. She can be found tweeting @sawdahbhaimiya.

Business Insider UK Sawdah Bhaimiya

