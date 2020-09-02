 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Schedule change and new show for BBC Radio 1

By Andrew Strutt
4 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
BBC Radio One

BBC Radio 1 has announced a new schedule from 1 September.

Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James will now air from 7am till 10.30am, Monday to Thursday. This means that Clara Amfo‘s show moves to 10.30am until 1pm which is followed by Scott Mills from 1pm until 3.30pm. Nick Grimshaw will present the Radio 1 Drivetime show from 3.30pm until 6pm.

Radio 1’s Future Sounds with Annie Mac is now an hour earlier from 6pm till 8pm to help promote and support new music and emerging artists. There will also be a new show dedicated to supporting music from artists at the very beginning of their careers. Jack Saunders will present Future Artists  Monday to Wednesday from 10pm until midnight as well as his Indie Show every Thursday in the same time slot.

Tags:
Annie Mac BBC Radio 1 Clara Amfo Future Artists Future Sounds Greg James Indie Show Jack Saunders Nick Grimshaw Scott Mills