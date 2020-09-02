Schedule change and new show for BBC Radio 1

BBC Radio 1 has announced a new schedule from 1 September.

Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James will now air from 7am till 10.30am, Monday to Thursday. This means that Clara Amfo‘s show moves to 10.30am until 1pm which is followed by Scott Mills from 1pm until 3.30pm. Nick Grimshaw will present the Radio 1 Drivetime show from 3.30pm until 6pm.

Radio 1’s Future Sounds with Annie Mac is now an hour earlier from 6pm till 8pm to help promote and support new music and emerging artists. There will also be a new show dedicated to supporting music from artists at the very beginning of their careers. Jack Saunders will present Future Artists Monday to Wednesday from 10pm until midnight as well as his Indie Show every Thursday in the same time slot.