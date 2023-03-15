Seren Hughes joins The Times
The Times has recruited Seren Hughes as a homepage reporter. Previously a senior reporter at MyLondon, Seren will now have a main focus on home and foreign breaking news with space to work on stories on a range of other topics too.
She can be found tweeting @serenhughes.
