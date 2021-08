Telegraph Media Group has appointed Sir Nicholas Kenyon as opera critic.

Nicholas will join in September when he steps down from his role as managing director of the Barbican. He was director of the BBC Proms from 1996-2007 and controller of BBC Radio 3 from 1992-8, and was previously a music critic for The New Yorker, The Times and The Observer.

He will replace Rupert Christiansen who has stepped down as opera critic after 25 years.