Sky News and POLITICO launch politics podcast
Sky News and POLITICO have partnered to launch a weekly podcast, Politics at Jack and Sam’s. Aired every Sunday, each episode gives listeners the inside track on the happenings of Westminster for the week ahead, from what is being talked about behind closed doors to the big political topics that will lead the news agenda. The podcast is hosted by POLITICO’s UK editor Jack Blanchard and Sky News’ deputy political editor Sam Coates.
