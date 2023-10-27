 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Sky News and POLITICO launch politics podcast

Politics at Jack and Sam's
By Amy Wilson
6 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Sky News and POLITICO have partnered to launch a weekly podcast, Politics at Jack and Sam’s. Aired every Sunday, each episode gives listeners the inside track on the happenings of Westminster for the week ahead, from what is being talked about behind closed doors to the big political topics that will lead the news agenda. The podcast is hosted by POLITICO’s UK editor Jack Blanchard and Sky News’ deputy political editor Sam Coates.

Jack Blanchard Politics at Jack and Sam's Sam Coates

