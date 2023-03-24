 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Sophie Laughton named community engagement producer at Metro

Metro.co.uk
By Martina Losi
19 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Metro has appointed Sophie Laughton as community engagement producer to focus on The Getaway and The Slice, Metro’s travel inspiration and London events weekly newsletters.

Sophie previously served as features assistant on Metro.co.uk and can be found tweeting @sophiealilucie.

Metro Metro.co.uk Sophie Laughton

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Sophie Laughton
  • Metro
    85 contacts
  • Metro.co.uk
    133 contacts
  • THE GETAWAY (Newsletter)
    1 contacts
  • THE SLICE (Newsletter)
    2 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login