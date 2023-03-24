Sophie Laughton named community engagement producer at Metro
Metro has appointed Sophie Laughton as community engagement producer to focus on The Getaway and The Slice, Metro’s travel inspiration and London events weekly newsletters.
Sophie previously served as features assistant on Metro.co.uk and can be found tweeting @sophiealilucie.
