Soyoung Kim named News Editor for North Asia, Southeast Asia and Australasia at Reuters
Reuters has appointed Soyoung (So Young) Kim as news editor, North Asia, Southeast Asia and Australasia. She oversees Reuters coverage of China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand from the Seoul Bureau. Prior to this, Soyoung was the elections editor based in Washington D.C., covering US 2020 elections.
