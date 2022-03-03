 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Soyoung Kim named News Editor for North Asia, Southeast Asia and Australasia at Reuters

Reuters
By Siergiej Miloczkin
17 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Reuters has appointed Soyoung (So Young) Kim as news editor, North Asia, Southeast Asia and Australasia. She oversees Reuters coverage of China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand from the Seoul Bureau. Prior to this, Soyoung was the elections editor based in Washington D.C., covering US 2020 elections.

