Susannah Goldsbrough swaps The Telegraph for The Times
The Times has appointed Susannah Goldsbrough as assistant books editor.
Susannah joined on 7 February and was previously culture assistant at The Daily Telegraph. She can be found tweeting @sgoldsbrough1.
