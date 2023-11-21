Suzanne Lynch named Global Playbook author and associate editor at POLITICO
POLITICO has appointed Suzanne Lynch as Global Playbook author and associate editor, a role that will see Suzanne cover some of the world’s top international gatherings. She previously served as chief Brussels correspondent and associate editor at the publication. Suzanne was formerly a correspondent for the Irish Times, serving as Washington and Brussels bureau chief.
