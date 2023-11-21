 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Suzanne Lynch named Global Playbook author and associate editor at POLITICO

POLITICO
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

POLITICO has appointed Suzanne Lynch as Global Playbook author and associate editor, a role that will see Suzanne cover some of the world’s top international gatherings. She previously served as chief Brussels correspondent and associate editor at the publication. Suzanne was formerly a correspondent for the Irish Times, serving as Washington and Brussels bureau chief.

POLITICO Suzanne Lynch

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Suzanne Lynch
  • POLITICO Europe
    51 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login