Tara Cobham joins The Independent as general reporter
The Independent has appointed Tara Cobham as general reporter, covering national and foreign news.
Tara joined on 13 March from her broadcast journalist role at BBC News, and has also previously served as news reporter at MailOnline.
Tara can be found tweeting @taracobham.
Recent news related to BBC News, MailOnline or The Independent
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Tara Cobham
-
BBC News
394 contacts
-
MailOnline
194 contacts
-
The Independent
179 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story