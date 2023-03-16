 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Tara Cobham joins The Independent as general reporter

The Independent
By Martina Losi
2 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Independent has appointed Tara Cobham as general reporter, covering national and foreign news.

Tara joined on 13 March from her broadcast journalist role at BBC News, and has also previously served as news reporter at MailOnline.

Tara can be found tweeting @taracobham.

