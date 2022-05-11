Telegraph launches features supplement
The Telegraph has launched a 12-page standalone features supplement.
The first edition came out on 9 May and it will run from Monday – Friday and feature the Telegraph’s best-loved columnists, reviews and arts journalism. It will focus on health features on Monday, fashion on Wednesday and have extended arts coverage on Friday.
The business pages, which used to be a standalone supplement, have moved into the main broadsheet paper.
