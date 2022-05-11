 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Telegraph launches features supplement

telegraph media group
By Andrew Strutt
5 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Telegraph has launched a 12-page standalone features supplement.

The first edition came out on 9 May and it will run from Monday – Friday and feature the Telegraph’s best-loved columnists, reviews and arts journalism. It will focus on health features on Monday, fashion on Wednesday and have extended arts coverage on Friday.

The business pages, which used to be a standalone supplement, have moved into the main broadsheet paper.

Telegraph

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Features (The Daily Telegraph)
    7 contacts
  • The Daily Telegraph
    396 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login