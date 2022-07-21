The Financial Times launches cryptofinance hub & newsletter
The Financial Times has launched a digital hub and corresponding weekly newsletter called Cryptofinance.
The newsletter, written by Scott Chipolina, provides critical insight into the cryptocurrency industry. The hub will serve as a source for all FT crypto news, producing opinion pieces to detailed profiles of key players in the industry.
