The Independent hires Kieran Jackson as Formula 1 correspondent
The Independent has appointed Kieran Jackson as Formula 1 correspondent. Kieran, previously a sports reporter for MailOnline, would like to hear about any F1 and motorsport news and opportunities. He can be found tweeting @kieranrjackson.
