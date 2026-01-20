 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
The Sun announces Jamie Phillips as Deputy Digital News Editor

The Sun
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
3 days ago
news@responsesource.com

The Sun has appointed Jamie Phillips as deputy digital news editor and will now be the second-in-command for The Sun’s digital UK news desk. Jamie previously served as assistant news editor at the title.

Jamie Phillips The Sun

