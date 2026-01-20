The Sun announces Jamie Phillips as Deputy Digital News Editor
The Sun has appointed Jamie Phillips as deputy digital news editor and will now be the second-in-command for The Sun’s digital UK news desk. Jamie previously served as assistant news editor at the title.
