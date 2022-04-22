 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Finance and Tech / National and Regional Press

Wall Street Journal role change for Matt Grossman

Wall Street Journal
By Paul Burvill
8 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Wall Street Journal has appointed Matt Grossman as a reporter, covering debt and commodities markets.

Matt moves from his previous WSJ role covering business and financial news, and will remain in New York. He can be followed on Twitter @mattgrossman.

Matt Grossman The Wall Street Journal

