Wall Street Journal role change for Matt Grossman
The Wall Street Journal has appointed Matt Grossman as a reporter, covering debt and commodities markets.
Matt moves from his previous WSJ role covering business and financial news, and will remain in New York. He can be followed on Twitter @mattgrossman.
Recent news related to The Wall Street Journal (UK)
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Matt Grossman
-
The Wall Street Journal (UK)
139 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story