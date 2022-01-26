The Wall Street Journal role change for Sara Randazzo
The Wall Street Journal has appointed Sara Randazzo to the role of education reporter in LA.
Sara moves from her previous role as legal reporter at WSJ, and will be covering K-12 education in the US. She can be followed on Twitter @sara_randazzo.
