Three new digital brands by Future plc launch

Future plc has announced the launch of three digital brands:

Gardeningetc.com is a website for anyone looking to create the perfect outdoor living experience. It features design ideas and practical guides and Beth Murton, editor of Real Homes, will serve as launch editor.

Whattowatch.com helps guide consumers on the services and gear they need to watch television and film. Phil Nickinson, based in the US, is the editor.

Finally, FitandWell.com covers fitness, nutrition, weight loss, active ageing, healthy home and mindfulness, with daily news, in-depth features, buying guides and product reviews. Stephanie Wood has been appointed editor with Matt Evans working as a staff writer on the website.