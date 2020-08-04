 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Three new digital brands by Future plc launch

By Andrew Strutt
9 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Future

Future plc has announced the launch of three digital brands:

Gardeningetc.com is a website for anyone looking to create the perfect outdoor living experience. It features design ideas and practical guides and Beth Murton, editor of Real Homes, will serve as launch editor.

Whattowatch.com helps guide consumers on the services and gear they need to watch television and film. Phil Nickinson, based in the US, is the editor.

Finally, FitandWell.com covers fitness, nutrition, weight loss, active ageing, healthy home and mindfulness, with daily news, in-depth features, buying guides and product reviews. Stephanie Wood has been appointed editor with Matt Evans working as a staff writer on the website.

