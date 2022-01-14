Tilly Alexander joins What’s On team at MyLondon
MyLondon has appointed Tilly Alexander as reviews writer, working on the What’s On team. She would like to hear about interesting things happening in London, as well as UK and European travel destinations, especially lesser known places in the UK and quirky European destinations easy to travel to from London airports. She will also be reviewing products for Reach plc’s The Reviews Club, covering beauty, fashion, wellness, food, cooking and more. Tilly was previously niche writer at TeamDogs and 2Chill and has also worked as a freelance writer. She can be found tweeting @TillyAlexander.
