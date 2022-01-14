 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Tilly Alexander joins What’s On team at MyLondon

MyLondon
By Amy Wilson
8 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

MyLondon has appointed Tilly Alexander as reviews writer, working on the What’s On team. She would like to hear about interesting things happening in London, as well as UK and European travel destinations, especially lesser known places in the UK and quirky European destinations easy to travel to from London airports. She will also be reviewing products for Reach plc’s The Reviews Club, covering beauty, fashion, wellness, food, cooking and more. Tilly was previously niche writer at TeamDogs and 2Chill and has also worked as a freelance writer. She can be found tweeting @TillyAlexander.

