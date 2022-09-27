Tim Sigsworth recruited to the Telegraph
Telegraph Media Group has hired Tim Sigsworth as a trainee reporter.
Tim joined on the 26 September and was previously working as a freelance journalist for The Sun and for The i paper. He can be found tweeting @tjsigsworth.
