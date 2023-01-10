Tomé Morrissy-Swan goes freelance
Telegraph Media Group’s assistant food editor Tomé Morrissy-Swan has gone freelance.
Tomé will be covering food, travel, environment, nature, farming and general features. He can be contacted via tmorrissyswan@gmail.com or found tweeting @tmorrissyswan.
