Tomé Morrissy-Swan goes freelance

By Andrew Strutt
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Telegraph Media Group’s assistant food editor Tomé Morrissy-Swan has gone freelance.

Tomé will be covering food, travel, environment, nature, farming and general features. He can be contacted via tmorrissyswan@gmail.com or found tweeting @tmorrissyswan.

