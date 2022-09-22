 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Tracy Achonwa joins British GQ

By Tahmina Mannan
17 hours ago
Tracy Achonwa has joined British GQ in the role of associate commerce writer.

She’ll mainly be covering style and grooming for the publication.

Tracy is a former makeup artist and male groomer, who worked on fashion shoots and for brands like Tom Ford, Dermalogica and NARS before getting her start in beauty journalism. She has written for titles including Cosmopolitan, POP SUGAR US and Grace Magazine.

