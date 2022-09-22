Tracy Achonwa joins British GQ
Tracy Achonwa has joined British GQ in the role of associate commerce writer.
She’ll mainly be covering style and grooming for the publication.
Tracy is a former makeup artist and male groomer, who worked on fashion shoots and for brands like Tom Ford, Dermalogica and NARS before getting her start in beauty journalism. She has written for titles including Cosmopolitan, POP SUGAR US and Grace Magazine.
