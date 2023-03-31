 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Veronica Brown named Global Industry Editor for Mining and Metals at Reuters

Reuters
By Siergiej Miloczkin
16 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Reuters has appointed Veronica Brown as global industry editor for mining and metals. Prior to this, she was the EMEA commodities and energy editor at the outlet. Veronica starts her new role on May 9 and will be based in London.

Reuters Veronica Brown

