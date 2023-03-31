Veronica Brown named Global Industry Editor for Mining and Metals at Reuters
Reuters has appointed Veronica Brown as global industry editor for mining and metals. Prior to this, she was the EMEA commodities and energy editor at the outlet. Veronica starts her new role on May 9 and will be based in London.
