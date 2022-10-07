 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Xantha Leatham promoted to Deputy Science Editor

Daily Mail
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
21 hours ago
Daily Mail has appointed Xantha Leatham as deputy science editor, covering ground-breaking scientific developments as well as quirky research. Xantha previously served as science correspondent on the DMG Media national newspaper.

