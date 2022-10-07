Xantha Leatham promoted to Deputy Science Editor
Daily Mail has appointed Xantha Leatham as deputy science editor, covering ground-breaking scientific developments as well as quirky research. Xantha previously served as science correspondent on the DMG Media national newspaper.
