Zoe Nicol joins talkSPORT
News UK has appointed Zoe Nicol as talkSPORT’s eCommerce Writer, where she covers health and fitness products. Before joining talkSPORT, she worked at Mail Online and The Independent, where she did sports tech and apparel reviews, live blogs and exclusive interviews.
Recent news related to talkSPORT
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Zoe Nicol
-
talkSPORT
55 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story