Media trends of 2022: Our top 10 blog posts this year

1. Journalist as Author: Richard Madden – The Nature Lover’s Bucket List

Temperatures may be a little low across the UK right now for getting out into nature, but perfect for adding more ideas to your bucket list for when climes are kinder. Travel journalist Richard Madden shared the inspiration behind his book ‘The Nature Lover’s Bucket List’ as well as some of the favourite adventures he has undertaken during his 25 years in the travel media.

2. Earth Day experts available for comment

With Earth Day coming up on 22 April in 2023, get an early start on securing experts for any associated features you may be working on with this round-up of spokespeople available via the ResponseSource Journalist Enquiry Service. Areas of expertise include reducing home emissions, organic eating, eco-friendly energy and recycling rewards.

3. How newsrooms can make the most out of TikTok

TikTok is an increasingly popular source for news for both audiences and those creating content for them. In this write-up of a Journo Resources event with social media editor Jennifer Sterne, find out how newsrooms are already benefitting from the social media platform and how it could help with your work.

4. Entrepreneurs and business leaders available for comment on International Women’s Day 2022

International Women’s Day falls on 8 March in 2023, and for 2022 we gathered information on experts ready to speak to journalists about business and entrepreneurship. Speakers included the founders of OPV Beauty, Girls Out Loud and Women in Travel CIC.

5. Health and lifestyle experts for your Veganuary features

A quick look at requests currently being sent by the UK media via the ResponseSource Journalist Enquiry Service shows that 2023’s Veganuary is shaping up to be just as big of a deal as it was this year. Our group of experts available for comment here focus on health and lifestyle – check them out.

6. Statistics for your features in February from press releases on ResponseSource

Statistics and survey results are always handy in a feature for backing up your points or for finding a hook when you’re stumped for inspiration – February’s collection of useful academic and brand reports and results included data on relationships, sustainability and dogs. Did you know – 77% of rescue centres reported an increase in pups needing homes following the early days of the pandemic?

7. Journalist Enquiry Service: The Year So Far

ResponseSource’s community manager Andrew Strutt started his regular investigation into the big trends across the UK media with a deep dive into the year so far on the Journalist Enquiry Service in July. What journalists were asking for: information on the cost-of-living crisis, the war in Ukraine and travel.

8. Journalist as Author: Sophia Smith Galer – Losing It: Sex Education for the 21st Century

In August, we caught up with an advocate of TikTok for features research, Sophia Smith Galer. Alongside her work at VICE, Sophia shared on her new book and the subjects that inspire her writing.

9. Food and drink experts for your Veganuary features and product round-ups

And for even more on Veganuary, we shared details of experts with the know-how on food and drink (perhaps the best part of January). Experts came from CRAVE, Fry Family Food, Stem & Glory, Stannah and Remedy Kombucha.

10. Defamation, libel or perfectly legal? What you need to know before sharing your story on social media

And to finish on something serious, we had advice on how reporters can share their stories on social media safely. For Journo Resources, Dr Holly Powell-Jones had the lowdown on livestreaming, live tweeting and being extra careful on copyright.

