Anushka Asthana added to Channel 4 News’ presenter line-up

Channel 4 News has added Anushka Asthana to its presenter line-up, alongside her existing role as US editor based in Washington DC. Anushka will take on additional presenting duties, returning to the UK to cover for presenters when required.

Anushka has extensive experience covering British and American politics, including major elections and political developments. She also co-hosts Channel 4 News’ weekly TrumpWorld podcast alongside Matt Frei, covering the Trump presidency through interviews, reporting and analysis.