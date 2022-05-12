 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Bloomberg launches Bloomberg UK

Bloomberg
By Paul Burvill
22 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Bloomberg has launched Bloomberg UK, a cross-platform editorial brand focusing on business and financial news for British audiences.

The brand will be led by a London newsroom of more than 500 journalists and analysts, with the site highlighting issues shaping the British economy, including: City of London, Future of British Business, Politics & Policy, Culture, Green, Equality and Wealth.

A weekly Bloomberg Quicktake video series, ‘The Bloomberg Breakfast’, will profile British CEOs, entrepreneurs and policymakers. Broadcaster Emma Barnett’s weekly interview series ‘Emma Barnett Meets…’ launched on Quicktake in January and continues to air throughout 2022, with more programming announced later this year. Short form ‘QuickDocs’ produced by the London Quicktake team will be integrated more into Bloomberg’s coverage, and Bloomberg TV will air interviews with UK newsmakers from business, finance, and government.

Next week Bloomberg UK will also launch a podcast on the City of London, and Bloomberg Radio London features markets news and analysis. The station’s flagship European breakfast show ‘Bloomberg Daybreak Europe’ airs each business day from London, and live daily political show Bloomberg Westminster is also available as a podcast.

