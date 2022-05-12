Bloomberg launches Bloomberg UK

Bloomberg has launched Bloomberg UK, a cross-platform editorial brand focusing on business and financial news for British audiences.

The brand will be led by a London newsroom of more than 500 journalists and analysts, with the site highlighting issues shaping the British economy, including: City of London, Future of British Business, Politics & Policy, Culture, Green, Equality and Wealth.

A weekly Bloomberg Quicktake video series, ‘The Bloomberg Breakfast’, will profile British CEOs, entrepreneurs and policymakers. Broadcaster Emma Barnett’s weekly interview series ‘Emma Barnett Meets…’ launched on Quicktake in January and continues to air throughout 2022, with more programming announced later this year. Short form ‘QuickDocs’ produced by the London Quicktake team will be integrated more into Bloomberg’s coverage, and Bloomberg TV will air interviews with UK newsmakers from business, finance, and government.

Next week Bloomberg UK will also launch a podcast on the City of London, and Bloomberg Radio London features markets news and analysis. The station’s flagship European breakfast show ‘Bloomberg Daybreak Europe’ airs each business day from London, and live daily political show Bloomberg Westminster is also available as a podcast.