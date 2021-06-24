 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Bloomberg signs Emma Barnett and Imran Amed for upcoming shows

By Paul Burvill
1 day ago
Bloomberg

Bloomberg has signed broadcast presenter and journalist Emma Barnett to present its upcoming weekly interview show on Bloomberg Quicktake.

Emma currently hosts Woman’s Hour on BBC Radio 4 and presents Newsnight on BBC Two, and will continue in these roles along with presenting the Bloomberg show. Launching in autumn, it will focus on interviews with newsmakers and the future of business, health care, technology and climate change. Emma can be followed on Twitter @Emmabarnett.

Bloomberg is also launching the weekly fashion show ‘The Business of Fashion’ in autumn, featuring The Business of Fashion’s CEO Imran Amed, which will look at fashion in relation to culture, human rights, sustainability, technology and business. Imran can be followed on Twitter @imranamed.

Both of them are part of a lineup of upcoming shows on the Bloomberg Quicktake streaming service, along with ‘Prof G’ with author Scott Galloway premiering in July, ‘How I Got Here’ featuring NBA All-Star Chris Paul, and ‘Morning, Noon and Night’ featuring Bloomberg anchor and editor-at-large Francine Lacqua in the autumn.

