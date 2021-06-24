Bloomberg signs Emma Barnett and Imran Amed for upcoming shows

Bloomberg has signed broadcast presenter and journalist Emma Barnett to present its upcoming weekly interview show on Bloomberg Quicktake.

Emma currently hosts Woman’s Hour on BBC Radio 4 and presents Newsnight on BBC Two, and will continue in these roles along with presenting the Bloomberg show. Launching in autumn, it will focus on interviews with newsmakers and the future of business, health care, technology and climate change. Emma can be followed on Twitter @Emmabarnett.

Bloomberg is also launching the weekly fashion show ‘The Business of Fashion’ in autumn, featuring The Business of Fashion’s CEO Imran Amed, which will look at fashion in relation to culture, human rights, sustainability, technology and business. Imran can be followed on Twitter @imranamed.

Both of them are part of a lineup of upcoming shows on the Bloomberg Quicktake streaming service, along with ‘Prof G’ with author Scott Galloway premiering in July, ‘How I Got Here’ featuring NBA All-Star Chris Paul, and ‘Morning, Noon and Night’ featuring Bloomberg anchor and editor-at-large Francine Lacqua in the autumn.