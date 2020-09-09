 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Emma Barnett to take over as host of Woman’s Hour

By Andrew Strutt
9 hours ago
Woman's Hour

BBC Radio 4‘s Woman’s Hour will be hosted by Emma Barnett from January 2021.

Emma will present Woman’s Hour from Monday to Thursday each week. An additional presenter will be appointed to host the Friday and Saturday programmes. Emma will present her BBC Radio 5 Live show until the end of the year and will continue in her role at Newsnight.

Jane Garvey continues to present Woman’s Hour until the end of the year. Guest hosts will come in between October and December after the departure of Jenni Murray on October 1.

Tags:
BBC Radio 4 BBC Radio 5 live Dame Jenni Murray Emma Barnett Jane Garvey Newsnight Woman's Hour