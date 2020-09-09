Emma Barnett to take over as host of Woman’s Hour

BBC Radio 4‘s Woman’s Hour will be hosted by Emma Barnett from January 2021.

Emma will present Woman’s Hour from Monday to Thursday each week. An additional presenter will be appointed to host the Friday and Saturday programmes. Emma will present her BBC Radio 5 Live show until the end of the year and will continue in her role at Newsnight.

Jane Garvey continues to present Woman’s Hour until the end of the year. Guest hosts will come in between October and December after the departure of Jenni Murray on October 1.