News / Finance and Tech / National and Regional Press

Bloomberg launches interview series

Bloomberg
By Paul Burvill
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Bloomberg has launched the “Emma Barnett meets …” weekly interview show on the Bloomberg Quicktake streaming service.

Hosted by journalist and broadcaster Emma Barnett, each week the series will feature discussions with leaders and experts in culture, politics, business, philanthropy, technology, and science. Emma can be followed on Twitter @Emmabarnett.

Bloomberg Emma Barnett

