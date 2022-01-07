Bloomberg launches interview series
Bloomberg has launched the “Emma Barnett meets …” weekly interview show on the Bloomberg Quicktake streaming service.
Hosted by journalist and broadcaster Emma Barnett, each week the series will feature discussions with leaders and experts in culture, politics, business, philanthropy, technology, and science. Emma can be followed on Twitter @Emmabarnett.
