Ellie Smitherman promoted at The Sun
News UK has appointed Ellie Smitherman as the consumer news editor at The Sun. Prior to this, Ellie was a senior consumer reporter at the newspaper.
She continues covering UK personal finance and consumer issues, including money-saving and money-making tips, deals, and energy bills, etc.
