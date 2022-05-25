 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Emma Munbodh moves from the Daily Mirror to The Times

The Times
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
7 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Times has appointed Emma Munbodh as deputy editor of Money Mentor, focusing on finance, business and consumer.

Emma joins on 30 May from her money editor role at Mirror.co.uk, where she has also previously served as senior personal finance correspondent.

Daily Mirror Emma Munbodh The Times

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Emma Munbodh
  • Mirror Online
    177 contacts
  • The Times
    381 contacts
  • Times Money Mentor
    2 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login