Emma Munbodh moves from the Daily Mirror to The Times
The Times has appointed Emma Munbodh as deputy editor of Money Mentor, focusing on finance, business and consumer.
Emma joins on 30 May from her money editor role at Mirror.co.uk, where she has also previously served as senior personal finance correspondent.
